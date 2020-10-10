(KMAland) -- For pig farmers, sustainability means many different things. National Pork Board Vice President of Sustainability Brett Kaysen says each farm is different.
“I would say in today’s space, for pig farmers, sustainability means being able to hand the farm over to the next generation of folks. It means being economically viable today and, in the future, which is part of handing it down to that next generation. Sustainability in pork production means utilizing less resources and creating greater output per pound of pork produced, and then just being a good citizen in your community and taking care of the people that work for you or work with you seems to be the general theme to sustainability when you talk to pig farmers across the U.S.”
In Kaysen’s view, sustainability is the table stakes for the future.
“2020 was supposed to be the year of sustainability and then, obviously, we had a little Black Swan event here in March that everyone’s familiar with, and so it’s here, it’s now, and it’s in the future. The reality is that we have a growing population of people around the globe, pork is the global protein of choice, and we have to feed the masses. In order to do that, we have to do it in a more effective and efficient way that essentially uses less inputs but maximized the outputs of the fantastic protein that we produce, so that’s why it’s a double-down approach here at the National Pork Board strategically, because sustainability builds trust amongst the eating public, but also when we do things well in a sustainable fashion that adds value not only to the producer, but up and down the supply chain as a whole. So, it’s exciting work because it’s here, now, and real, but it is a journey and a pathway forward as well strategically for the National Pork Board.”
The We Care Initiative includes the six ethical principles for pork production. Another way to gain public trust is through ‘proof.’
“We’re at that point to say okay, not only are we committed to continuous improvement, but now, with the National Pork Board’s leadership, we’re going to start to mine those proof points on farm, bring them together into a data set, blind and aggregate that information, and report it out annually to actually take credit for and report against some of these aspirational goals we are soon to set as a unified pig farming community on the progress that we’re making. It’s expected today by the customer; pick your retailer or restaurant, but also the eater, that you can give them definitive proof of the improvements that we’re making in the sustainability space, so that’s exciting times and exciting work. I know pig farmers all across the U.S. are leaning into this work.”
Kaysen says pig farmers can include sustainability in their goals.
“I’ve never been on a pig farm anytime in my career where they didn’t have goals for their operation, whether that would be pigs-per-sow per-year, feed-to-gain ratio, or how they manage their wonderful natural resources and nutrient called manure. All of those goals they have on farm, I would just ask that you write those down, that you record those, and that the data that you’re already mining and collecting, be thinking about future of the opportunity to share that information with a safe entity called the National Pork Board, so we can celebrate your success at the national scale. So, take what you’re doing on farm, think about recording at a national level, and taking credit up and down the supply chain.”
For more information, producers are encouraged to visit Pork Cares Dot Org. For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork-dot org or call 800-456-PORK.