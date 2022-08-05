(Sidney) -- The new Miss Sidney Iowa Rodeo says the achievement has been several years in the making.
Anna Horn was named rodeo royalty for the 99th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo earlier this week. Raised in Stuart, Iowa, Horn now lives in Barnard, Missouri and teaches at the Jefferson C-123 School District. Horn says she first decided to try for the top spot in Sidney when visiting the community over three years ago.
"I first came to Sidney in 2019 as visiting royalty and was instantly brought in by the community and was just enthralled with how tight-knit it was and how everyone cared and was so passionate about this rodeo," said Horn. "I said right there that I wanted to be Miss Sidney Iowa Rodeo some day."
Throughout the week, Horn has been busy visiting area communities to help promote the rodeo, in addition to visiting vendors around the rodeo grounds and helping with each rodeo performance. She says she is honored to represent such a storied rodeo.
"If you look on the Sidney, Iowa website, you will words and descriptors like 'determination' and 'persistence,'" said Horn. "It is such an honor to be able to represent a rodeo that has such a long-lasting tradition with those descriptors. Just coming in and seeing how the community supports each other and not just in Sidney, but in the surrounding towns."
In addition to Horn, Sidney also attracts rodeo royalty from across the state each year. Dally Jo Orman of Ottumwa was named Miss Iowa High School Rodeo Queen earlier this summer. She says getting a chance to see the Sidney Rodeo up close and personal has been a unique experience.
"I've been as a spectator," said Orman. "It was amazing then, but being a part of it, it becomes home so quickly. It becomes home and it just feels so welcoming. The feeling is indescribable."
Emma Bair is originally from Keswick, Iowa in the southeast part of the state and is serving as Miss Rodeo Iowa for 2022. She says rodeos like Sidney embody Iowa's rich rodeo tradition.
"Some people may not believe it, they just think we're a part of the corn belt and known for our pigs and corn and cattle," said Bair. "But, Iowa really has a strong history within the sport of rodeo. I love being able to educate individuals on the sport of rodeo within Iowa. We've had some great people that have paved the way and we have some up-and-coming cowboys that are really making a name for themselves."
The Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo continues with performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
Horn, Orman and Bair were guests on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear the full interview below.