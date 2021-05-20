(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service’s outlook for the rest of the month shows rain chances for Iowa and a good majority of the Northern Plains.
USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey takes a look at what’s expected across the country as the month of May winds down.
“The hot weather that is building into the eastern U.S. looks like it will stick around and perhaps expand,” said Rippey. “As we move toward the end of May, we expect above normal temperatures from the Central and Southern Plains, all the way to the Atlantic Seaboard, but cooler than normal conditions will cover much of the western United States.”
“Along with that pattern,” he continued, “we expect to see fairly significant precipitation – above normal levels – throughout the Midwest. Most other areas of the country are expected to be drier than normal in late May. That would include the Deep South and pretty much everything from the Pacific Coast to the High Plains.”
Rippey notes beneficial rains are expected in the Northern Plains, an area that has significant drought coverage impacting agriculture.
“In the order of 1 to 2 inches at most,” said Rippey. “It will be hitting some very dry areas stretching from the Northern Rockies into the Northern Plains. States like Montana and North Dakota are desperately in need of moisture to help with germination and establishment of crops like barley, sunflowers and spring wheat – and also for the development of winter wheat and for the pasture and rangeland health situation.”
More information at usda.gov.