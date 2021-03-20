(KMAland) -- What started out as a group of ten pork producers wanting to share with others how they care for pigs on their farms, has grown into over 1,000 producers and veterinarians speaking to community groups, dieticians, and veterinary students.
The Pork Checkoff’s Operation Main Street program provides a glimpse inside a modern pork production farm, for many who would never have that opportunity.
According to Ernie Barnes, Director of Producer Relations with the National Pork Board, the program is now expanding overseas and reaching veterinary students at St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies.
“Dr. Melissa Billing, a veterinarian with Boehringer Ingelheim that lives in Ohio, did a virtual tour tied in with South Dakota State University students that showed the farm, really interesting talk about driving home while we take care of our pigs. It was 78 degrees in the West Indies, it was -21 at South Dakota State, so, 100-degree difference in temperature, drove home the point why we keep pigs indoors in this type of weather in the Midwest.”
Operation Main Street now utilizes technology to tour a farm and see what is happening in the barn that day. Barnes says 55 speakers have given about 100 virtual tours, with the help of South Dakota State University and its new swine education farm.
“We had different audiences telling us, can we see inside a pig barn, what does it look like, and some Operation Main Street speakers made pictures of their own farm etc. Then when we heard about the research facility, and the educational opportunities that Dr. Bob Tollers wanted to do at South Dakota State, we went to him and asked our students running this and he said absolutely, I said, could we train these students to be Operation Main Street speakers, but when they're given a tour, tie in with an operation Main Street speaker.”
Barnes says pig farmers realize the importance of building an understanding of pig farming.
“Hopefully, we're doing a good job for pork producers, happening that direct connection to the pork industry and proving that we don't have anything to hide. We want them to see how we're taking care of animals that we truly believe it's the right thing to do.
For more information about pork production or to book an Operation Main Street virtual tour, checkout www.pork.org.