Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Bitterly cold. Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 0F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 0F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.