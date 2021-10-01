(Avoca) -- The founder and owner of a former shrine to all things Farmall in KMAland has passed away.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, October 9th for 81-year-old Jerry Mez of Avoca. Mez and his wife Joyce started the Farmall-Land USA Museum on the north edge of Avoca in the mid-2000s and continued to operate until the museum's closure last September. In an interview with KMA announcing the museum's closure in March 2020, Mez said he was ready to retire and relax.
"We've been doing it for somewhere between 12 and 14 years, depending on when you figure our start was," said Mez. "We decided that now after being in the implement business for about 40 years, that it's time to relax a little bit and do a little traveling, which means closing the museum after this season."
Originally from Falls City, Jerry's father, Max, purchased an implement dealership in Avoca in 1943. Jerry grew up with the dealership -- which eventually became Avoca Implement Company. Jerry's love of collecting grew from his father, and he and Joyce eventually decided to display their collection.
"I had been saving tractors for probably 10-15 years before that," said Mez. "It had always been my dream to do it. Finally, Joyce and I got together and said this is it and that we better start doing it now; we aren't going to live forever. It worked out better than we ever, ever expected for numbers."
The museum included over 225 tractors, as well as trucks, a threshing machine, advertising memorabilia, freezers, refrigerators, pedal tractors, lawn tractors and an International-made rifle from the Korean War.
A public visitation for Mez takes place Friday, October 8th from 2-8 p.m. at Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, with a service Saturday, October 9th at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca.