(Page County) -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Page County is getting set to hold several events in the upcoming weeks.
The first event that is scheduled is the Child Care Provider Nutrition Training. This will help providers learn to protect their children from foodborne illnesses and practice activities that teach the basics of preventing foodborne illness.
“We actually do a lot of educational programs for childcare providers throughout the year. Our human services team does different subjects and provides programs for the people of Page County,” Page County Extension Director Kimberly Cavalier said.
The event will take place in the Bricker Room on 200 W. Sheridan in Shenandoah on September 10th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. The event costs $15 to attend and you can register by September ninth by calling 712-789-2449. Attendees will also receive two hours of credit for childcare license renewal approved by the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Also with COVID-19 a lot of the showings for pesticide applicators with the commercial license didn’t get shown.
“So we are actually scheduling a couple of reshows and we also have our fall schedule out,” Cavalier said.
For more information go to:https://www.extension.iastate.edu/page/ Also the Farmland Leasing Meetings is set to hold a statewide webinar. You can also find more information about these meetings with this link: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/meetings.html#webinar
