(Washington, D.C.) -- Sonny Perdue’s days as US Secretary of Agriculture are winding down, but the Georgia native says he’s grateful to have had the chance to lead the US Department of Agriculture.
“I’ve had the privilege to travel across this great country over the past four years to see firsthand the great men and women of American agriculture,” Perdue said at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention last week. “It’s so refreshing to see the great patriots who selflessly commit their lives to feed and clothe their fellow citizens. It’s been a true honor to serve as Secretary of Agriculture.”
One of the few Cabinet members to go the distance under the Trump Administration, Perdue says USDA under his direction didn’t let farmers stand alone amid challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year alone, USDA supported American farmers and ranchers with access to more than $34 billion in emergency funds to help meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Perdue said. “We have done what is necessary to ensure the American agricultural economy remains strong, independent, and a global leader in production.”
Perdue lauded trade agreements under the Trump Administration such as the USMCA, the US-China Phase One Deal, and the US-Japan Trade Agreement.
“These deals would not have even happened if it weren’t for the near universal support from the agricultural community,” Perdue said. “Sights should be set on Southeast Asia, the booming markets of Africa, as well as the United Kingdom. You (farmers) know that you have a powerful voice and it’s much more important now than ever to use it to influence policy makers.”
President-elect Joe Biden has picked former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack to succeed Perdue as US Secretary of Agriculture. Perdue has said his family plans to move back to Georgia after Biden is inaugurated.