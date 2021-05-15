(KMAland) -- The growing season is underway across the country. For gardeners, this means growing vegetables and flowers, while farmers are planting their crops. According to Marguerite Tan, director of environmental programs with the National Pork Board, this all starts with healthy soil. She explains what makes up good soil.
“Soil is really a multitude of items and it binds together organic material, inorganic material, as well as some of these key foundational building blocks that are in the form of just elemental nutrients. Organic material is really the thing that is key in that soil profile because it not only holds nutrients, but it also holds water in place, which allows plants to be able to access it. In my mind is kind of this storage locker, the organic material like manure, it builds those soils up and it provides a storage space for those nutrients and that water. And so, at the point that the plants need it, they can go into that storage locker, they can open up that storage locker and they can access that those nutrients that they need or that water.”
Tan says pig manure is a renewable, organic resource that helps create a healthy soil profile and provides fertilizer to the plants. She says modern technology helps ensure proper use of manure in fields.
“So, manure is liquid gold. We don't want to waste it because it is that valuable. So, to ensure that manure is not wasted producers utilize what's called a nutrient management plan to ensure the right rate, the right time and the right placement of that manure. And in that nutrient management plan producers use things like soil sampling and plant tissue sampling crop mapping, all of these precision technologies to be able to create this nutrient management plan to make sure we don't waste any of that manure.”
According to Tan, good environmental practices are part of everyday life for pig farmers, because they understand their responsibility to the land.
“Farmers were the original conservationists, which is despite all of our accomplishments, we owe our existence to that six inch layer of topsoil and the fact that it rains. This is a vitally important topic. And without that topsoil, if we don't take care of that topsoil, we would not be in existence.”
Tan explained that soil types vary across the globe, but soil remains the foundational building block, holding nutrients and water for plants, as needed.
To learn more about environmental management, the use of pig manure and pork producers’ dedication to sustainable farming practices, log onto www.porkcares.org.