(KMAland) -- It was a record year for Pioneer brand soybeans.
The power of Pioneer soybeans continues to drive consistently high yields year-over-year, according to Jeremy Renz – US Pioneer marking lead for soybeans. He tells the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network that results from the 2020 harvest season tell a compelling story.
“Once again I think Mother Nature proved that she’s in control,” Renz said. “Certainly, I would say this was a record year in terms of overall yields across a large geography, and I think even in most parts of Iowa. There were certainly some dry areas, but we saw a year that was really a record.”
Renz says Pioneer growers in 2020 reached the 100 bushel per acre plus mark more than 120 times with 53 varieties. The top 40 Pioneer soybean products by demand were winning the yield battle 66 percent of the time, with a 2.2 bushel per acre yield advantage, resulting in a $22 plus income per acre advantage.
“We had more 100 bushel per acre checks than we ever have,” Renz said. “We had over 120 checks with 53 different varieties that went over that 100-bushel mark. Just not all that long ago, eclipsing that 100 bushel per acre mark was pretty difficult to do. I think we proved that it can be done. A lot of the testing and research we’ve been doing over the years is certainly paying off.”
To find out how Pioneer’s soybean portfolio offers elite varieties for farmers to be more profitable on every acre – including their Pioneer brand A-series soybeans and Enlist E3 soybeans lineup – visit pioneer.com.