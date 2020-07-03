(KMAland) -- Hot dogs may be a Fourth of July staple, but there are more sausage options for the grill.
National Pork Board Innovation Manager Jim Murray says the demand for sausage is growing. Murray credits the unique flavor profiles.
“Probably the most popular would be sweet profiles, so you see things like sweet-and-spicy barbecue, you’ll see honey mustard, you’ll see cranberry, you’ll see apple sauerkraut. And then, people are also loving spicy, so maybe it’s a jalapeno cheddar, or it’s a particular type of chili, like a hatch green chili, maybe it’s buffalo or Cajun, or a Euro-style of sausage. All of those can be made into a flavor system, and also could utilize what in the industry they would call inclusions or particulates to have garnish in there, so to speak. So, you could have chunks of cheese in there, you could have chunks of chili or spices or herbs. And the last one, once again, would be cheesy. Maybe it’s mac and cheese sausage, or mushroom Swiss, or even a Rueben-style.”
Murray is a grilling guru and likes a two-stage approach to cooking sausage.
“If it’s a fresh sausage, I’m going to simmer that sausage in a flavorful liquid. That could be a broth, it could be beer, it could be buttermilk, wine, and then I’m going to put some aromatics in there, meaning onion, sauerkraut, some herbs, and I’m just going to simmer it. I’m not going to boil it, so just a light bubble in the liquid itself, until I get that center of the sausage to about 160 degrees. Then, I’m going to take it over to my grill and just finish it on the grill by browning it properly, and I’m a big fan of grill baskets for sausages because you can put about 12 sausages in there and it gives you complete control. If you have a flare-up for whatever reason, you’re not rapidly trying to get them all off the grill before everything starts on a bonfire, so it allows you to pull them on and off, and to turn them as needed.”
Once the fresh sausage reaches 165 degrees, it is ready to go. Once the internal temp reaches that level, Murray says the sausage can return to the simmering liquid until you’re ready to serve. For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork-dot org or call 800-456-PORK.