(KMAland) -- The Pork Checkoff is partnerting with social media influencers to bring a relevant message to consumers during this COVID-19 situation.
National Pork Board Director of Digital Strategy Jenna DePerro says the strategy is to partner with social media influencers to amplify the Pork Checkoff message.
“This year we have already partnered with over 80 influencers. Campaigns span a variety of topics, including cooking at home during times of social distancing, how to celebrate an unconventional Easter this year, everyone’s favorite, bacon, and of course, now we are in the middle of grilling season. This year specifically we’ve had a focus on making sure consumers find both convenience and comfort in our product. While many people are cooking more at home than ever, we know that pork not only delivers on flavor, but its something that can be conveniently added to the menu any day of the week.”
These social media influencers bring a unique audience for the Pork Checkoff.
“We partner with influencers that will obviously be a good representative of our brand and that are good advocates for pork. And, we are reaching primarily families, and these influencers have a presence on either YouTube or their own blog or other social media outlets with dedicated followings of consumers that we can’t necessarily reach through our own channels.”
So far this year, these influencers have generated over 30 million media impressions and a half-million engagements.
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork.org or call 800-456-PORK.