(KMAland) -- The Pork Checkoff is celebrating the flavors of summer.
National Pork Board Domestic Marketing Vice President Angie Krieger says the demand for creative home cooking ideas has only increased during this unique time.
”According to most recent data from our data partner IRI that now COVID cases are starting to rise again, and consumers are continuing to look for more options to cook from home. So, even as restaurants have reopened, cooking at home mentions on social media have grown 50 percent since June 2. So, we know people are still having a lot of meals at home with their families. In fact, according to recent data, 70 percent of consumers are still cooking 90 percent of their meals at home. So, this is really good for pork and our retail sales.”
Grilling has been a great opportunity this summer.
“The thought of being outside and making memories and enjoying their friends and families in a way that they can still social distance has never sounded better. So, we’re celebrating grilling season and part of that is really going to be leaning in and sponsoring some great content on National Grilling Day.”
National Grilling Day is Wednesday, July 22. The Pork Checkoff has a live day-long grill-a-thon their Facebook page.
For more information, contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork-dot org or call 800-456-PORK.