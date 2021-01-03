(KMAland) -- The Pork Checkoff has launched its humane animal handling module.
National Pork Board Vice President of Sustainability Brett Kaysen says this is a user-friendly platform for pig farmers and others involved in swine production.
“This is producer facing material that allows producers a more in-depth resource on proper animal handling procedures. We've created four 15 minute modules that assist pig farmers and animal caretakers and their handlers that in-depth training on correct methods of animal handling through real life scenarios. And so really what it's done is it's ginned up live footage from farms and from transportation of pigs into trucks in the the digital space to make it like a business case or a real life scenario that managers could train their team around when it comes to safe pig handling and humane animal handling of pigs.”
Kaysen sees advantages to this visual learning system.
“Surely 2020’s taught us we can do a lot of training in the virtual space but it's all about that visual show me a real world case scenario. And the beauty of these modules are then there's four of those that are 15 minutes in length. So, you can stop and pause and really unpack what did you see, what do you think, how would have you reacted, was that the correct response. And so, although one may be say you know there's only 60 minutes of curriculum here, true if you just let it play through, but we're seeing a lot of folks then saying hey, let's stop, discuss, decide, support and challenge what we're seeing hear and how does it impact us on farm.”
More details area available online.
“If you go to pork.org today you can find the updated humane animal handling modules, or reach out to me personally as well and I can direct you there. Really good curriculum fantastic tool, and those that have started to use it on farm already we've had a lot of positive response.”
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork.org.