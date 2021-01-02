(KMAland) -- The restaurant business has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. To fill that gap in sales, the Pork Checkoff is putting an emphasis on convenience stores.
National Pork Board Director of Channel Marketing Neal Hull explains.
“Well, if you think about convenience stores, and every small town has one, and they're kind of that gathering place and producers are in and out of convenience stores all the time. Convenience stores continue to focus on food and we want pork to be central to that focus, simply because it's an area that there's opportunity for volume, there's opportunity to expand menu offerings as they continue to focus on the food service side of their business.”
To grow pork sales, the Pork Checkoff is customizing promotions for different convenience store chains.
“There's a major convenience store chain that has 1800 locations and we're working on an item that would have bacon, it would have sausage in it. would have ham. So, I mean really central to the producer, and another area that is good for the pork checkoff is that allows us to engage with our state organizations. So, if you think about a Quick Trip out of La Crosse which touches Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, you think about Casey's which is central to Iowa but really in the heart of producer country, and that's where we're really trying to align our focus and energy is working with those convenience stores where we can demonstrate value from a checkoff standpoint back to the producers.”
