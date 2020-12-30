(KMAland) -- Recent USDA data showed US pork exports posted broad-based gains in October, which solidified 2020’s record pace.
Through the first 10 months of the year, pork exports were 15 percent ahead of last year’s record pace at 2.46 million metric tons, with value up 16 percent to $6.33 billion. The figures were pleasing to Norman Bessac, vice president of international marketing for the Pork Checkoff.
“We’ve seen hyper growth: 15 percent on volume this year and 16 percent on value. The good part about that is value leading the volume growth,” Bessac said. “That means we’re selling pork where we get a better value. That’s always good. We’re going to come off of a record year.”
Bessac doesn’t believe that type of hyper growth will continue over the next five years.
“We do see two-to-three percent growth per year over the next five years,” Bessac said. “I just think that speaks to making sure we have a diversified approach, that we invest in those good solid core markets, but that we also develop and identify new markets where we can create value over the next five years.”
Bessac adds the fun part of his job is getting to look at a lot of different cultures and a lot of different market opportunities for US pork.
“Our job is to try and identify those opportunities as we go across the world,” Bessac said, “provide the information to the industry that can help them understand those differences and align where the best value is, so that we in turn create value back to the farm whether it’s here in Iowa or wherever our hog producers might be located.”
