(KMAland) -- Ask Rob Larew, President of the National Farmers Union, and he’ll tell you farmers face a variety of challenges on a good day.
From weather, to trade, to politics, there are a variety of issues farmers needs to face and overcome. Add on top of that, a global pandemic that greatly hurt the supply chain, the challenges for American farmers is even more troubling.
Larew says for farm country to grow and strengthen following COVID-19, it will take all farmers, from all walks of life, and all political ideology to come together.
“It’s going to take all voices to address all of those challenges, meet the needs, continue to do the farming that we need to do, to feed people and so we need to be doing everything we can to make sure that we make that tent as wide and as big as possible and that we’re creating a variety of opportunities.”
Larew added that diversity of voice will help the American farmer now and well into the future.