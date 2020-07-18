(Avoca) -- The 2020 Pottawattamie County Fair is underway in Avoca.
The fair started on Wednesday with static judging. Other shows at the Pottawattamie County Fair include sheep, goat, swine, poultry, rabbit. dog and beef shows. All shows have been done under a "show and go" format.
County Youth Coordinator Hallie Robinette says the unique circumstances of the fair have certainly made it unlike any other.
"Usually we are used to the fairgrounds being full and kids running around," Robinette said. "So there's definitely a different feel, but I'm glad we were able to work it out, so the kids could still come out and show the projects they've been working hard on all year."
Robinette says safety was the number one priority for this fair, but the youth were also a major priority.
"It was very important," Robinette said. "We have to follow the Iowa State University guidelines, the 4H guidelines and the CDC guidelines, but once we figured those out, we began working to come up with some different plans. We figured out how to get the livestock here and do a show-and-go."
Robinette feels the reception from the 4H and FFA members partaking in the fair has been well.
"I think they are just excited to be able to come out here and show off their project," she said. "They realize it's a different feel for them as well. I think they're just glad to have the opportunity to come out and share what they've been working months on."
The 2020 Pottawattamie County Fair will conclude on Monday with the premium auction. The complete fair schedule, as well as some interviews from Friday's festivities can be viewed below.