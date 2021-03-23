(KMAland) -- Two agriculture-based organizations have partnered to purchase small grains and add cover crops to Iowa fields.
Practical Farmers of Iowa -- a non-profit organization that supports agriculture producers -- has partnered with pork producer Smithfield's Davis County plant for the sharing program.
PFI's Sarah Carlson and Smithfield's Brian Caswell detailed the program on Tuesday's AM in the AM.
"Smithfield is very excited to be working with Practical Farmers of Iowa," Caswell said. "We want to make our local producers as profitable as possible."
Carlson feels this program reaches the core of PFI's values.
"We know we have to do right by the soil. So it will do right by us," Carlson said. "Adding in diverse crop rotations, cover crops, and helping with reverse tillage helps our farms be more resilient, but we know it's not easy. It's been great to have Smithfield get interested in buying more oats and wheat, so farmers have a market for those small grains, then couple that with our cost-share for the cover crops."
Carlson hopes this program entices farmers to consider small grains.
"This is a time where we need to plant small grains," she said. "Farmers are on the fence thinking about only growing corn and soybeans because commodity prices have rallied. This program allows you to have that market and de-risk the practice by getting the cost-share. The practice will really pay for itself."
The cover crops cost $15 an acre. Anyone interested in purchasing small grains as part of this program can visit www.smithfieldgrain.com or contact Caswell at 910-284-0760.
The complete interview with Caswell and Carlson can be heard below.