(Des Moines) -- Dryness remains a concern in several areas of Iowa with farmers preparing for the 2021 spring planting season.
The US Drought Monitor released Wednesday morning shows all of western Iowa is still experiencing moderate-to-severe drought conditions. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says much of the state experienced above average temperatures last week with heavy winds, which continues to dry out subsoil profiles.
“If we look at the temperatures across the state, we were well above average, especially in southwestern Iowa, anywhere from 8-10 degrees above normal,” Glisan said. “Typically, this time of year the daytime high is in the mid-to-upper 40s. We had temperatures in the 60s and 70s on the 19th. The week’s high temperature was 72 degrees, which was 26 degrees above average. That’s a pretty warm day. Combined with those warm days, we’ve seen a lot of windy days.”
Glisan notes it’s getting late enough in the year where subsoil recharge will be a tough task. He says the main concern right now is subsoil recharge in the areas of the state that have been the most impacted by drought this year.
“We’ve put out feelers across the state to get impact reports from our livestock producers, farmers, and our Ag stakeholders,” Glisan said. “Those impact reports would be great in my office and our regional partners as well. Once we transition into wintertime, which is our driest season of the year, hopefully we’ll see above normal snowpack. Once we get into early spring and the soil starts to thaw, hopefully we’ll get that moisture in there and rebuild that subsoil profile. Any precipitation we get is beneficial. Looking forward, we’re not getting a real clear signal for December in terms of precipitation if we look at our outlooks.”
The latest US Drought Monitor can be viewed at droughtmonitor.unl.edu.