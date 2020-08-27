(Randolph) -- Two farming brothers from southwest Iowa have innovated a patent pending product that helps minimize tire and machinery damage from the stubble left behind from today’s corn varieties.
Kenny and Dave McGargill of rural Randolph founded Stalk Knockers, which they say is an economical solution to a problem facing every corn producer. Originally manufactured from ¼ inch steel, the stalk knockers attach to corn heads to break off stalks while harvesting fields. Kenny says they now have two products in their line.
“Right now, we currently have the steel model that is all steel,” Kenny said. “If you hit something it will bend, but if it bends too much you have to get out and bend it down once in a while with a crescent wrench. This year, we came out with the flex model, it’s the Stalk Knocker Superflex. It’s made where it will bend out of the way if it hits something, but it flexes back into place.”
Dave says the feedback from producers who have been using the product over the last few years has been very positive. He and Kenny are excited to officially roll out the Superflex model this harvest season.
“We’re hoping to get 600 to 1,000 rows of the Superflex out to get a good test on them this year,” Dave said. “From playing with these steel models for four years and what we’ve got with this Superflex, we really think it’s going to be a great product for guys that are dragging on the ground or want to get close to the ground.”
And, Kenny says the installation of Stalk Knockers is easy. They attach to your corn head just behind the snapping rolls. The Stalk Knockers hover just above the ground, breaking stalks as they pass under – yet leaving them intact. Once installed, they do not have to be removed to set the head on most trailers.
“It’s really a simple process,” Kenny said. “It’s a couple bolts – and if you have an impact wrench – you can usually do your whole corn head in about 20 minutes.”
Dave says the whole process using Stalk Knockers creates a better seed bed in the spring and can help minimize the need for additional tillage passes. For more information and orders, call 712-386-2216, or you can visit stalkknockers.com.