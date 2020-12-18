(KMAland) — As the year comes to a close, farmers are reminded to review their crop insurance options for the coming year.
David Wendt is Regional Vice President of Related Services for Farm Credit Services of America. He says 2020 proved challenging on several fronts.
"The weather certainly caused sleepless nights for those impacted by the derecho that brought straight-line winds and flattened crops across a portion of Iowa," said Wendt. "We also saw widespread drought across most of Iowa. But on the whole, market disruption and prices plummeting early on this year left many livestock and dairy producers with nowhere to sell their production, for a time period anyway."
Wendt says producers should start with their annual farm program decision, choosing ARC or PLC and then deciding which other products to stack to cover their operation. He says one new option for producers is an Enhanced Coverage Option through the USDA’s Risk Management Agency that was announced last month.
"We're pretty excited about the enhanced coverage option or ECO that RMA is launching," said Wendt. "As the name implies, you can add on to regular crop insurance. Farmers can boost coverage to 86-95% through a matching area-based product, which keeps the premium cost lower so producers will also have a quality loss option available that can help bridge the gap when there are quality issues with their crop."
In addition to federal offerings, Wendt says producers can add on private insurance products to maximize coverage.
"Crop insurance is the only input that guarantees your income," said Wendt. "Each producer should review their options with a trusted advisor and ensure that they are covering their risk and maximizing revenue and not simply just doing what they've always done."
For more information on federal crop and livestock insurance programs, visit the USDA’s website.