(KMAland) -- Prop 12 was supposed to go into effect on Saturday, July 1, but California has added a six-month extended window for producers to be compliant with the rule.
It also gives Congress six more months to try and find a solution. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig weighed in on California’s decision to extend the deadline for implementation.
“It gives us that kind of six-month window, but that certainly is an indication of the practical reality, right? The challenge of actually complying with this, and from their side, and the producer’s side. And so, it's good, I guess, that you would delay that and try to ease into that transition.”
Naig says this decision is the first step on a slippery slope that can go beyond just pork and poultry. He says this should compel Congress to act quickly.
“When I speak with groups now, you can almost you can watch people sort of click through this like, well, it's pork today, gosh, what could it be tomorrow? And will other states do this? Yes, I think we should expect that they would, and it won't just be around food. So, again, this decision opened the door for all manner of restrictions that can be placed on other states, producers of all kinds in other states, just because a state can use its market power, and that's wrong. That's something that's foundational to market access. I'm not just talking about food here, but that's foundational to market access in this country. So, I do think that that should heighten the awareness and certainly should compel Congress to try to do something here. I don't know if that can fit into a farm bill conversation. Frankly, I think it belongs on its own because it's important, but I don't care what vehicle it takes. But I do think that we've got to see some balance brought back into this interstate commerce question.”
The precedent that has been set, if unchecked by Congress, means fifty states could have fifty sets of compliance rules, and that could spell disaster for any industry. It also means huge financial burdens for producers of any product.
“If you look at that Supreme Court decision broadly, what it says is as long as you impose the same restrictions on the producers or the manufacturers of something in your own state, you can then impose those preferences or those restrictions on folks outside of your state that want to market in. And so, it's not just pork. By the way, this also creates this concept of now you're headed for a patchwork of rules and regulations that how would you ever comply with all of them, and they're ever-changing? If each legislative session or each new election cycle, you can put a new ballot initiative up, how in the world could you ever comply? How could you ever secure the capital, the financing that you need in order to comply, when all you can say is, hey, I only know that I'm going to be compliant until they change the law next election or next time the legislature is in session. From a practical reality, it's just very, very difficult.”
Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig.