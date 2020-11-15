(KMAland) -- Protecting your personal information and sensitive farm information is more important than ever. With new devices and technology coming to the home and the farm, scammers have even more ways to gain access to your personal information.
AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl says new technology makes our lives easier and more enjoyable, but also make us vulnerable.
“When we think about protecting ourselves from cybercrime, we often stop at password protection and anti-virus software. But in today’s day and age being cyber safe extends beyond our computers and phones. Televisions, video games, hands free devices, doorbells, refrigerators and more can all be connected to the internet. Add to that, any devices that help you monitor your farm, compile farm data, and even internet connected farm equipment. All of these are ways that scammers can gain access to your personal data.”
Voskuhl says most data breaches come from fake emails, where the sender may disguise themselves as your bank, or a company you do business with.
“92 percent of personal information breaches come from phishing emails. It’s imperative that people pay very close attention to an email address, especially those that look like they come from a trusted source. A simple “I” not dotted in the return email address could be clue the email is from a fraudster.”
Meanwhile, Americans have lost $145 million to fraud related to COVID-19, according to Federal Trade Commission data. Voskuhl offers these tips to keep your information, and money, safe.
“With COVID-19, con artists are having a field day. Do your research, ask yourself if any interaction you receive is legit, and be wary of handing over your money or personal information. Any legit institution will understand, and often has protocols in place to help you verify them. But scammers imitate that, too. So, never let your guard down.”
Learn more about protecting you and your farm from cybercrime online at aarp.org/aarplive.