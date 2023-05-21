(KMAland) -- May is Beef Month and the start of the grilling season.
Carl Hays is meat counter manager at Plum Creek Market Place, a small, locally owned grocery store in Lexington, Nebraska. Hays discusses how his small meat counter is actually one of the largest in terms of tonnage dealers for Certified Angus Beef in Nebraska.
“Yeah, so for the last couple years in a row, we're actually the second largest Certified Angus Beef mover out of our Norfork warehouse, and we go toe to toe with a lot of the big guys. And so, that's a pretty impressive thing to be even in the top five of that list. We've also in the past been recognized for merchandising awards, and I believe we got nominated this year for an award that we're waiting to hear back on still.”
Hays explains how Plum Creek Market Place achieves that success.
“One thing that makes us different from others is our ability to be flexible and help people on the spot. If you come in and you want a certain steak cut a certain way, these guys are going to stop what they're doing and take care of you right away. We don't sell pre-packaged meat, it's fresh every day. That's another thing that makes us different. You won't find long shelf-life’s on our beef, what we cut today, we intend on selling today. It doesn't matter if it's ground beef, steaks or roast. It's fresh, every day.”
Hays says getting the best price is part of the equation.
“We work really closely with our warehouse to secure the best prices we can to ensure that we stay competitive. We get deals on beef, we pass them down to our customers. For instance, I order steaks ahead of time in the summer and I'll hold them when I buy them at a good price just to make sure they come in and that they get aged properly. We work really closely with our CAB partner. I watch sales trends and keep an eye on the beef market to make sure I can capitalize on cuts of beef before prices raise. That helps me keep the price on the meat counter and it really helps drop the price we have certain cuts on ad for a week.”
And, the location, Lexington, Nebraska, helps as well.
“You know, I think something really unique in Lexington is that we have the full beef chain right here in our backyard and I always think that's an amazing thing that people don't get to experience. And our goal every day is just to bring high-quality, affordable meat to people at their table, that we're proud to serve, and we're proud to sell. But without our CAB partners, our warehouse, or our amazing meat professionals that work for us, none of it's possible. So, we appreciate all of our customers and all of our employees and all of our partners that work with us closely every day.”
That’s Carl Hays, Plum Creek Market Place, Lexington, Nebraska.