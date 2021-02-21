(KMAland) -- In late-2020, the National Pork Board launched a new master-brand strategy, Real Pork, to celebrate all that is real about pork and the people who bring it to the table.
One of the pillars of Real Pork is nutrition, according to Kara Behlke, Director of Nutrition and Dietetics with the National Pork Board.
“Real Pork is all about who we are and who we are as a brand, and within Real Pork, there are different pillars and brand truths that really support who we are, and nutrition is a big part because it's one of those pillars called good for me, good for my family, and that is very powerful brand truth and that we will continue to bring to life through Real Pork.”
Behlke says, what consumers consider “good for me” has shifted. She says the goal is to add a “feeling and doing” component to build emotional resonance in the way consumers think about pork.
“Consumers, as they are looking at products and choosing and selecting what goes in their basket, they're looking beyond just the basic product attributes, they're looking at the social impact, they're looking at how food fits their life. They're also seeing how food aligns with their values and who they are. So, we believe in the quality of nutrients in pork and the science behind it. But now we need to start to show consumers how that translate into action. So that means shifting from a lecturing them on why they should be choosing pork to celebrating the how, so celebrating how you incorporate it into your life as a nutritious protein that fuels your lifestyle.”
Behlke explains the driving philosophy of the Real Pork nutrition strategy.
“In order to nourish people's lives, we first must understand and reflect their lives in reality. So, that's what we're beginning to do, we're changing that narrative around health and wellness. So, we know we have a unique opportunity to connect with consumers and relevant and meaningful ways.”
According to Behlke, the Pork Checkoff will be meeting consumers in their space, as this new strategy works to shift perceptions about pork.
For more information on pork and the Real Pork strategy, check out pork.org.