Japan traditionally has been the largest value market for U.S. pork exports. So far this year, sales are down 17 percent in value from one year ago.
According to National Pork Board Director of International Marketing Clay Eastwood, exports to Japan through June remained one percent above a year ago in volume and five percent higher in value.
“The production constraints that we saw earlier in the year as a result of COVID, certainly impacted those exports in May and June. And although production has rebounded significantly since then, labor availability and things like that have really made it challenging to produce some of the value added cuts that are really preferred by the Japanese market. But really can't stress enough though, the U.S.-Japan bilateral trade agreement, and the importance of that for the Japanese market. U.S. pork being on a level playing field with our competitors has really enabled us to reverse some of the declines specifically in the chilled port market that we saw as a result of some tariff issues in the last couple of years and really at the expense of our Canadian competitors. So, I'm really excited to see some of that reversal of market share decline over the last couple of years.”
The U.S. Meat Export Federation in the Pork Checkoff’s strategic partner in international markets. Eastwood says USMEF has been able to adjust to these challenging times to make inroads into the Japanese market.
“A couple of specific examples of some positive stories for Japan and just really kind of capitalizing on the importance of that market, so ground beef and pork or sometimes often referred to as GSP is a huge, huge opportunity for the U.S. pork industry. And as an as an example of that, U.S. exports of ground seasoned pork stored 60 percent to 175 million during the first half of this year. And when you think about from a value-added standpoint, the U.S. industry benefits greatly. When we're able to move arm picnics or picnic shoulders in the form of ground season pork, when those items, a lot of times have limited demand here domestically. And so, we actually had our market share reach 78 percent in the first five months of this year, whereas it was at 58 percent in the same period of 2019. So, a really great example of continued opportunity and continued ability to increase market share. When these products may not have the same value here domestically."
The Pork Checkoff has a task force that is focused exclusively on regaining market share in the Japanese market.
