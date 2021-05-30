(KMAland) -- With many corn-growing regions recently having received rainfall, farmers need to start looking for those windows of opportunity to get a post-emergence corn herbicide application down. Jared Roskamp, BASF Technical Services Representative, shares the importance of eliminating weed pressure and the yield implications of delayed herbicide applications.
“Reviewing forecasts and looking for opportunities where fields are dry enough to get a herbicide application on is critical. A post-emerge corn herbicide application protects yield that can be lost to weeds. An effective option, like BASF’s Status herbicide, will knock down those emerged weeds and allow corn to grow without competition.”
Roskamp says timing is everything and waiting too long to get a corn herbicide application down could cost farmers yield – likely more yield than they may think.
“We clearly can’t control the weather, but it is important to get an application on as soon as field conditions are right. As we look at the numbers, weeds at 6 inches in height, can create a 6% yield loss. Further, if we wait until weeds hit around that 12-inch mark, we can see as high as a 22% yield loss.”
There are a number of factors to consider when choosing a post-emergence herbicide, especially if farmers are struggling to get in the field.
“Farmers should choose a herbicide that effectively controls those tough to kill weeds. Status herbicide does exactly that. It starts working within hours of application to provide control of more than 190 broadleaf weeds, including those that are glyphosate, ALS and HPPD resistant. Plus, with demonstrated crop safety on corn, making it a great option for farmers.”
Always read and follow label directions.