(Washington, D.C) -- As the stalemate continues over coronavirus relief at the federal level, an Iowa congressional representative is hopeful biofuels will be included in any upcoming aid deal.
Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne joined KMA Radio this week to discuss COVID-19 relief for Iowa’s farmers and agricultural industry. She specifically called on lawmakers to include ethanol and biofuels in any upcoming COVID-19 relief package.
“In the last package, the HEROES Act, that was something many of us fought hard for was to make sure we support our ethanol industry,” Axne said. “We want to see biofuels producers receive some direct support. They have been really left out in the cold on this. Just in general, renewable fuel retailers receiving some funding, and then obviously some livestock support. Here in our state, we have had a really difficult time with the cash market for our producers.”
While it’s clear more aid is needed for ethanol and biofuels in Iowa, the industry did receive some help at the state level this past week when Governor Kim Reynolds allocated roughly $100 million of $1.25 billion of federal CARES Act relief funds for a range of agricultural programs. Two of the seven programs supported Iowa’s renewable fuels industry.
“I believe this is the first time any state has taken the funds and done some direct assistance for biofuels producers, which is one of the programs,” Iowa Renewable Fuels Association executive director Monte Shaw said. “A little over $15 million will go into that, and that is going to be a lifeline for Iowa’s ethanol and biodiesel plants to continue to get through this difficult time.”
Axne made note of the August 10th derecho when describing the overall need for farm relief.
“Corn is wiped out,” the congresswoman said. “You look around at the fields and there are stalks that are laid down flat and snapped. This is not going to be a good harvest for many farmers. We do have insurance in many cases, but we’re still losing some money. We have to get (aid) out to everybody from our cattle producers, corn producers, to ethanol, and then to anybody and everybody in between who is in the agriculture industry.”
Reports say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows spoke Thursday for the first time in weeks, but were unable to crack the stalemate over coronavirus relief.