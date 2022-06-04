(KMAland) -- Farmers know using a soil-residual herbicide can help them control weeds. However, there are some issues to consider.
There are a couple of reasons to use a soybean soil-residual herbicide post-emergence along with a foliar spray. First, it will help reduce the development of foliar herbicide-resistant weeds says Aaron Hager from University of Illinois, and then, the Extension weed scientist says there are the supply-chain issues. The idea here is to use the soil-residual to eliminate a second application of the short-supplied foliar herbicides.
“But we caution folks that adding the residual herbicide in with the foliar application does not guarantee it will work effectively. Regardless of when the herbicide application is made, and by that we mean either at planting time or in this post-emergence scenario, we have to have some way to get that material incorporated. After the crop is planted, after it has emerged, we are dependent on getting precipitation to move that material into the soil solution. The ideal situation is for the application to be made and within seven days to get anywhere from 1/2 to an inch of precipitation. That would be the ideal scenario.”
There are other factors at work, too. The amount of residue in the field and the size of the crop matters. Heavy residue may require more rainfall to incorporate the residual herbicide. The residual may also have a pre-harvest timing interval and or growth stage restriction beyond which it will damage the soybean. These will be on the label.