(KMAland) -- The push continues for producers to respond to the Census of Agriculture.
Mike Doherty, senior economist with the Illinois Farm Bureau, says an accurate count is important.
“A lot of people are not that familiar with how we try to educate our elected officials about what farmers need and kind of a foundation to that ability to keep elected officials are educated is the census of ag, because that census lends confidence to those elected officials that when they make a decision that involves farmers, they are fully understanding the actual, factual situation of agriculture today. And the Census of Agriculture is the only county level Census of Agriculture that exists and it's the envy, frankly, of other countries that we even have this Census of Agriculture.”
He says Illinois producers had the top response rate among all 50 states during the last Ag Census five years ago.
“We're able to take that information, present that information to elected officials, and say this is verifiable by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is not something that some nonprofit organization says is true. This is something USDA has confirmed is definitely true. So, we're able to use that to educate our elected officials and without having a census forms filled out by farmers, we could end up in a situation where we don't have enough data to be able to make that case to elected officials. So, it's very important from the standpoint of farmers being represented at the national and state levels.”
More info is available online at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.