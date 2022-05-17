(Prairie City) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that will require most gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15 by 2026.
At a ceremony Tuesday morning on a farm near Prairie City, Reynolds signed House File 2128 into law. The bill was a compromise after a similar proposal failed to pass the legislature last year.
"For well over a year, we've been working on different versions of this bill," said Reynolds. "The final product truly is a testament to idea that good faith discussion, negotiation and compromise can pay off in a big way."
Under the bill, most gas stations would be required to offer gasoline with 15% ethanol in at least one pump by 2026. Any new gas station that opens after January 1, 2023 would be required to sell E-15 in half of their pumps. The bill does allow for some exceptions for smaller gas stations and those with older equipment not capable of handling higher blends. Reynolds says the bill helps back the renewable fuels industry in the state.
"Biofuels account for $4 billion of Iowa's GDP and supports tens of thousands of jobs in our state," said Reynolds. "It powers our economy and it fuels the world. This position of global leadership means that what we do here reverberates far beyond our borders. When we talk, people listen, and we've never spoken more loudly or more clearly than we are today. This historic bill makes Iowa the first state in the nation to adopt an E-15 standard, setting the stage for the single largest expansion of biofuels in our state's history."
The bill passed both chambers of the Iowa Legislature in April, receiving bipartisan support. Three members of the Senate voted against it, while 13 members of the House voted against. Reynolds says the legislation comes at an important time when Iowans are paying more at the pump.
"The administration is encouraging Americans who can't afford gas to buy an electric car, and that's no solution," said Reynolds. "The true answer is biofuels. Ethanol is cleaner burning and it's 70-80 cents less expensive than gasoline and just as important, biofuels are made right here at home, furthering our energy independence and security."
In April, President Biden visited Iowa to announce that he would grant a temporary waiver that will allow stations to sell E-15 in the summer months, something that's typically not allowed under EPA standards. Reynolds says she will continue to push for E-15 to be year-round on a permanent basis.
"We're very grateful for the temporary waiver that the president did this year, but it is temporary and it's time we finish the job," said Reynolds. "I proposed the biofuels bill because Iowa farmers and renewable fuel producers are the economic backbone of our state and because Iowans and Americans deserve access to reliable, less expensive, environmentally friendly options at the pump. Iowa has delivered and in doing so, we've sent a message that can't be ignored: America's energy is growing right here in Iowa's fields."
Also included in the bill is a provision that will require any diesel fuel pump installed after January 1st, 2023 to sell B-20, which is diesel with a 20% soybean based additive.