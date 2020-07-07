(Mount Ayr) -- The Ringgold County Fair starts Wednesday, making it one of the first county fairs in KMAland to kick off in 2020.
The fair begins at 9 a.m. with Clover Kids exhibits and will conclude on Sunday. Some of the highlights of the fair will include a kick-off supper tomorrow evening at 5, followed by a parade, livestock shows and the Ringgold County Cattlemen Contest.
County Youth Coordinator Loran Sneller tells KMA the county has taken precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those precautions include showing livestock under a "show-and-go" format, as well as enhanced sanitary measures.
"We are limiting how many people are here," Sneller said. "There will be hand-cleaning stations around the fairground. Everything will be wiped down and only so many people will be allowed in a building at a time. We're just trying to make sure everybody stays safe."
Sneller -- who is in her first year at Ringgold County -- says the number one goal was to allow an opportunity for 4H and FFA members to have some sort of fair.
"A lot of kids plan for county fair as soon as school gets out," Sneller said. "All these kids' hard work and dedication means a lot and that's what everyone wants to see."
The Ringgold County Fair takes place just north of the hospital near Highway 169 in Mount Ayr.
The complete fair schedule can be viewed below.