(Washington, D.C.) -- The agency that administers federal crop insurance has had a lot on its plate in 2020.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple natural disasters, farmers across the country were tasked with being on their toes, especially when it comes to protecting their crops. Martin Barbre is administrator of the USDA's Risk Management Agency. He says the agency tried to remain flexible in the odd year.
"2020 federal crop insurance covered a liability of more than $113 billion for producers across the country," said Barbre. "We've paid out over $5.8 billion in indemnities to those producers. Obviously, we've had a little bit of a pandemic going on this year and we've been able to authorize a lot of crop insurance flexibilities. We've extended deadlines, we've waived certain requirements, we've deferred interest for two months in a couple of situations."
In addition to the flexibility, Barbre says RMA worked with its Approved Insurance Providers to ensure crop insurance services continued to farmers. Aside from the pandemic, Barbre says 2020 was an active year for natural disasters that affected producers.
"We've had wildfires and drought in the West, we've had hurricanes going in the Gulf Coast and then we had this thing called a derecho in the Midwest," said Barbre. "It did take a toll on U.S. agriculture this year. There were 30 named storms. We were able to introduce three new policies that will help producers recover from a hurricane. The one that's really took off and done well for producers is called Hurricane Insurance Protection - Wind Index or HIP-WI. It covers 70 different crops and covers counties around the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic and Hawaii. To date, that has paid out over $150 in indemnities to producers."
Barbre says many of their programs require in-person inspections or in-person meetings and those requirements had to adapt this year.
"In the organic industry, they are required to have a certification every year," said Barbre. "Obviously, those certifiers were having trouble getting out to their producers, so we allowed them to use certifications that they had had over the last four years. Just simple things like that that allow producers to go ahead. Our requirements are a 'wet signature' on an application or an acreage report. But, we've allowed producers to do that remotely and send a text that says they agree with that and that's their coverage. We made that binding and then allowed them time to follow up with that wet signature later on."
RMA additionally added two new options for coverage to producers with the Enhanced Coverage Option and Quality Loss Option. ECO provides additional area-based coverage for a portion of a producers' underlying yield or revenue-based crop insurance policy deductible. QLO allows producers to substitute pre-quality production amounts for post-quality amounts in their Actual Production History databases to increase their actual yields for individual crop years.