(KMAland) -- The Rural Spirit Awards are back for a third year to honor those people in rural America who volunteer, serve, and give back to their communities.
Dustin Johansen is the Vice President of Ag Business Development for Osborn-Barr-Paramore. He talks about why the company put together the awards two years ago.
“To celebrate those individuals or groups of individuals across rural America who are making a difference and an impact in their communities.”
Three different award categories make up the Rural Spirit Awards.
“One is a Community Service Award, and that is for individuals who demonstrate a willingness to go above and beyond and donate their time and resources to benefit their community. We also have the Rural Advocacy Award which is for those individuals that promote agriculture, promote the rural lifestyle within their communities, as well as help to support the growth of agriculture. And finally, we have the NextGen Award, and this highlights those youth in our communities, this is for anyone 21 and under, but those youth in our communities that are making a positive impact.”
This award is for anyone in rural America making a positive impact on their communities.
“The Rural Spirit Awards are open to anyone and we encourage people to make nominations by going to ruralspiritawards.com. The nominations are open until September 10, and one other benefit of the Rural Spirit Awards is the selected winner in each category will receive a $2,000 donation to the charity of their choice in their name.”
Given how hard 2020 has been on U.S. agriculture, an award like this is even more important to help recognize how people are making a difference despite the challenges.
“We’ve seen a lot of the trials and tribulations in rural America and agriculture in everything that’s taken place this year. It gives us the opportunity to recognize those individuals who continue to persevere, and we know rural America continues to persevere, and just provide that positive impact in the communities that they live in and serve.”
Nominations can be made by going to the website ruralspiritawards.com, and the nominations will be open through September 10. The awards will be announced at a virtual ceremony October 22nd.