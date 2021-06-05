(KMAland) -- Persistently infected calves, also called PI calves, are one of the greatest threats facing the cattle industry. However, many producers may not even realize those calves are in their herds. Dr. John Davidson is senior associate director of beef professional services at Boehringer-Ingelheim. He talks about PI calves.
“The BVD-PI calf is produced when a vulnerable susceptible female is exposed to the BVD virus while her developing fetus is less than 125 days of gestation. This fetal exposure can come from one of two routes: that female herself may be a BVD-PI animal herself, where she has high levels of the virus circulating in her body, constantly bathing that developing fetus in utero. One hundred percent of the time, that fetus is going to be a BVD-PI calf. The other avenue is that vulnerable female becomes transiently infected with the virus; she might be exposed to another BVD-PI infected calf within the herd, or she has a short-term viremia, where the virus is moving through her tissues, exposing that developing fetus, and that calf will become a PI calf in most situations. Outwardly, it’s impossible to tell whether a calf is BVD-PI or not on visual appraisal.”
Because they can’t be identified visually, diagnostic herd testing is important. Infected calves continue to shed the virus after they’re born and can have a negative impact on the rest of the herd.
“The BVD virus is important because it impacts every segment of the cattle industry, both beef and dairy. Within the beef segment, from the cow/calf producer to the stocker to the feedlot, the BVD virus has far-reaching implications. It has serious effects on the reproductive performance of an operation, it has immune-suppressive effects which ultimately causes cattle to be more vulnerable and accessible to important pathogens like Mannheimia Haemolytica, Pasteurella Multocida, and others that are important for Bovine Respiratory Disease.”
He says there are steps producers can take to prevent PI calves from affecting their herds.
“Keeping good records is a great start. Understanding and appreciating the maintenance of the reproductive performance, the morbidity, sickness rates in your calf crop, these are key indicators. And then, when you start to have indications that there’s an issue, whether it’s a reproductive issue or respiratory disease issue, any kind of performance issue there, then beginning the process to investigate that, working with your local practitioner, your veterinarian that is adept at performing diagnostic testing, and helping to collect the appropriate samples. The other thing that we look at is very good common sense animal husbandry and biosecurity practices.”
It’s also important to make sure any purchased cattle are free of the BVD virus. Davidson says an effective vaccination program is the other important step in preventing PI calves.
“BVD vaccines will be on protocol at every step of the beef-production system, not just having a BVD vaccine on the protocol, but really diving deeper into the details of what are the common BVD threats today, such as BVD 1B. We know that BVD 1B, which is a subtype of the BVD virus, we know that BVD 1B is the most common genotype of BVD present in the United States today. So, we’ve got to get beyond just having BVD on the protocol. We need to have the right vaccines that have the label claims against BVD 1B, not only in the pre-breeding and reproductive aspect of the protocol, but also in those calves pre-weaning and weaning as they move on.”
He says matching the vaccines to the current herd threats out there is an important progression in today’s herd health calendar. Again, Dr. John Davidson is senior associate director of beef professional services with Boehringer-Ingelheim.