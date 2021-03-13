(Washington, D.C.) -- In these times of pandemic challenges, including school closures or virtual classes, many more children are spending their days on the farm.
Melissa Ploeckelman, with the National Farm Medicine Center, says it’s become a major challenge for farm parents over the past year.
“So, right now, that is our hot topic and that’s what we’re working so hard on. We’re looking at the ‘Farm Kid Paradox’, we call it. Right, it’s great to raise children on the farm. There’s so many benefits.”
Ploeckelman says their researchers have spent a lot of time on this new dynamic.
“We actually are doing a research project right now that’s proving that children that grow up on farms are less likely to have allergies and asthma. We know that they get a better work ethic. We know that they really understand where their food comes from. However, it is one of the most hazardous places for children to grow up as well.”
The parents, Ploeckelman says have had to change their daytime routines. With schools closed or utilizing virtual learning, farm parents now have added responsibilities.
“They’re now supervising 100 percent of the time. They’re parents 100 percent of the time. They’re teachers, they’re superintendents, they’re Phy Ed instructors, they’re disciplinarians, and some of them are even employers. They’re actually giving their children jobs on the farm. And so, yes, it’s become a huge struggle.”
Farm safety, Ploeckelman says now includes setting new boundaries for the kids.
“You can tell a child, don’t go off the lawn, don’t go on the gravel, or you can them, don’t go past this tree. But, when Grandpa or Auntie Janie comes down the driveway with a tractor, they’re so excited to see that person. And, they go running out there. They forget those rules, so to speak, and there’s so many blind spots with this big machinery. And, that’s when a very innocent situation can become a hazardous one.
It will take more time, Ploeckelman says to find out if the numbers have become worse during the pandemic. But her organization is hearing more stories of children getting injured because they are home.
“We have a resource called www.aginjurynews.org, that’s A G injury news dot org, and you can go on there and what we doing is we are taking every media mention of a farm incident or fatality and putting them all on this one website.”
To learn more about National Farm Medicine Center, go to their website, www.marshfieldresearch.org/nfmc .