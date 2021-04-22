(Shenandoah) -- Businesses making progress in Shenandoah through the COVID-19 pandemic are the highlight of this year's Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet.
The annual event returns this year after one year off due to the pandemic on Thursday, April 29th at the Elm Street Grill at 1800 South Elm Street. Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost of the meal is $25, which can be paid at the door. Reservations and choice of entrée can be made by calling SCIA at (712) 246-3455. SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says the event is open to anyone interested in things happening in Shenandoah.
"You don't need to be a chamber member to come," said Warner. "You can be anybody from the community who is curious about what the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association is working on as far as industry and business goes, as well as activities. Everyone is welcome."
SCIA will also welcome its new board members for the upcoming year.
"This year, we have four new board members," said Warner. "Not all of them are new, though. Stephanie Osborn was re-elected. But, four total women were elected this year, which is good, because I like to call this the year of the woman in Shenandoah since we're finally getting some more women on the board. The others are Amy Zwickel, Becky LePorte and Julie O'Hara. We're looking forward to having them serve on the board."
Warner says there are various presentations lined up to highlight businesses and other entities in the community who were able to thrive in the past year.
"If anybody does have an interest and wonders what's happening, there's going to be a great presentation by our Executive Vice President Gregg Connell about what SCIA has been doing," said Warner. "Also, Matt Sells -- the CEO of Shenandoah Medical Center -- will be giving a briefing. The theme for this year is Shenandoah Progress Thru Unique Times, but Shenandoah has come out doing pretty well."
Other presentations include Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and Pella Corporation's John Finn with an update on expansion efforts, plus an update on the 150th celebration in the community. Warner says attendees will also get an update on continuing expansion at Green Plains.
"Green Plains staff will be there to talk about their expansion into the aquaculture feed area and the high-protein products that they are producing out there," said Warner. "Green Plains is going great guns, too."
As part of the evening, members of the SCIA Ag Committee will present local Ag Future of America scholarships and the Friend of Ag Award. For more information or to make a reservation, contact SCIA at (712) 246-3455.