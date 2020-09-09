(Des Moines) -- Since the devastating storm damage that occurred in Iowa on August 10th, we continue to learn more information about derechos and their history.
Last week, several agencies – including USDA, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa DNR, and the National Weather Service – held a webinar looking at the scientific and historical aspects of derecho storm systems.
Ray Wolf is a climatologist with the National Weather Service. He says it’s important to note that the derecho that struck Iowa last month was unlike any other derecho that’s developed in the US.
“As we look back at some of those past events,” Wolf said, “while we’ve had one or two that might have locally been as intense as this event, none of the past events in our part of the world compare anywhere in the combination of scope and magnitude of the Cedar Rapids event.”
Wolf explains that there have been several derechos in the past that have caused damage continuously over a swath of at least 400 miles long and 60 miles wide. For perspective, the August 10th derecho held together for 770 miles over 14 hours.
“Historically, we had the 2012 derecho that hit Washington, D.C. and received a lot of national press,” Wolf said. “That derecho actually initiated here in our area in eastern Iowa and northern Illinois. They are marked by their very long length and decent width.”
Wolf says scientific data shows the recent derecho hit its peak strength in the Cedar Rapids area due to the development of a rear-inflow jet.
“It starts out as a cluster of thunderstorms and then elongates over central Iowa and develops sort of a seahorse shape (on radar),” Wolf said. “What really clues us in is about the time it hit Cedar Rapids, we see this remarkable bow shape. The important factor here is you can imagine this radar echo sort of looks like a comma. The strongest winds with these types of events tend to occur right on what would be the southern tip of the comma head.”
