(Des Moines) -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says he’s optimistic for what’s to come for the Ag industry in 2021.
Speaking at a recent virtual forum hosted by the Iowa Farmers Union, Secretary Naig looked back on the challenges Iowa’s farmers faced in 2020 such as the COVID-19 pandemic, widespread drought, and billions of dollars in damage from the derecho last August. With all of that in mind, Naig believes 2021 will be a bounce back year for growers and feels optimistic about agriculture’s direction.
“You know as I sit in my chair, I think about how we look to the future,” Naig said. “What’s changed fundamentally because of the last year? What are the opportunities that now exist that didn’t exist before? I have to be honest, I see lots of opportunity for us. Remember, at the end of the day, there’s a whole bunch of people right here at home and around the world who need stuff that we produce. We do it exceptionally well here. We’ve got so many of the tools – all of the tools – that we need to be successful.”
Secretary Naig noted drought remains a top concern heading into spring planting season. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows the majority of extreme dryness is occurring in the western portion of the state.
“I can remember a year ago we were concerned about flooding,” Naig said. “Now, to think that as we enter 2021 we’re concerned about drought. Ninety-nine percent of the state of Iowa was in a drought classification at one point or another last year. If nothing else had happened last year, you and I would probably sitting here and you would be asking me all about drought. It was that bad. That’s got us concerned. And yet, as I’ve traveled the state there’s a sense of optimism. I think it partially comes with the time of the year. We’re going to put a crop in the ground, we’re calving and lambing and all those things are happening. It’s always a chance for something new.”
To stay up-to-date on the latest news and information from Secretary Naig’s office, visit iowaagriculture.gov.