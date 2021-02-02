(Washington, D.C.) -- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture nominee Tom Vilsack received bipartisan praise from senators during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
The former governor of Iowa had his nomination advanced unanimously by a Senate panel following the hearing. Vilsack, who served eight years as head of USDA under the Obama administration, spoke virtually to the panel and made note there is much work to do across the Ag sector.
“I look forward to working collaboratively with you the committee – if confirmed – with state and local leaders, the private sector, philanthropic sector, and the hardworking and dedicated team at USDA to make a brighter a better future possible in rural America,” Vilsack said. “For farmers, ranchers, producers, and those who live, work and raise their families in rural communities.”
Vilsack was introduced at the hearing by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who spoke highly of Vilsack’s work in agriculture.
“I have a long relationship with Secretary Vilsack,” Grassley said. “I can’t think of a single quarrel that I’ve had with Governor Vilsack. I know that he knows agriculture very well. He knows the importance of maintaining the institution of the family farm. We have 88,000 of them in Iowa.”
Vilsack fielded questions about trade, the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and many more issues impacting farmers. When asked about the biofuels industry by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, Vilsack lauded President Biden’s commitment to advance biofuels that he made while campaigning. Like Grassley, Ernst is pleased Vilsack brings an Iowa focus to the position.
“For Senator Grassley and I, you bring a unique perspective being from Iowa,” Ernst said. “It is my hope that if you are confirmed to this position again that you will stand firm for our farmers and ranchers in Iowa as you work to implement the new policies of this new administration.”
With his approval out of the Senate Ag Committee, Vilsack is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate in the coming days.