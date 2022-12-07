(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa's United States Senate members are discussing potential areas to address in the upcoming Farm Bill regarding agricultural research.
The U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee held a hearing Tuesday primarily to discuss the 2023 Farm Bill's research title and review current provisions regarding agricultural research. Both Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst serve on the committee. Speaking on his weekly press call with farm reporters Tuesday morning, Grassley says the U.S. has focused on other scientific research areas but has begun to lag behind its global competitors, including China, in ag research.
"(Ag research) doesn't have as many people working for it like you do people for universities working for the National Science Foundation," he said. "And the whole health system that we have in the United States working for health research, and everybody wanting miracle answers to various disease problems."
The 2018 Farm Bill created the "Agriculture Advanced Research and Development Authority" pilot program, which authorized up to $50 million a year, however, it received just its first $1 million last year. The 2018 bill also worked to expand the "Foundation for Food and Agricultural Research" program, which since has issued $185 million in grants.
Grassley says Congress must continue to expand its funding to reap the benefits of agricultural advancements.
"Ag research helps increase efficiency and productivity which leads to food security and reduced poverty," Grassley stated. "Besides productivity, agriculture research is also showing how farmers can have positive impacts on the environment. One of those bills dealing with the positive impact on the environment is called the Biochar Research Network Act."
While still confident in the bill's passage next year, Grassley adds there will likely also be some areas of extended debate given Congress's makeup moving forward with a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and a Democratic majority in the Senate.
"I think it'd be nutrition and the efforts to have work requirements put in," said Grassley. "And probably trying to go back to the pre-pandemic levels of expenditure."
During the hearing, Ernst also questioned where Congress could better financially assist the U.S. Department of Agriculture in cybersecurity and spreading more information to farmers and landowners regarding carbon capture technology. The committee primarily heard testimony from USDA Undersecretary for Research, Education, and Economics Chavonda Jacobs-Young, along with representatives from various land-grant universities across the country.