(KMAland) -- Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst joined with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia in leading a bipartisan effort to get federal support for training schools for the “Beagle Brigade.” This is the affectionate nickname given to the group of beagles which are trained to sniff out illegal meat, animal byproducts, and vegetation that could be coming through our ports of entry.
Their program is sponsored by the USDA and APHIS but is funded through user fees paid by travelers. However, the problem is that user fees can fluctuate with the market. This means that there isn’t a steady stream of funding for the program. Senator Ernst talks about the need to provide steady and reliable funding for this program.
“So, there is a program through USDA that funds our Beagle Brigade. They are detector dogs that will work with Customs and Border Patrol agents and through APHIS. And what they do, they will detect meat that's maybe tainted, they'll sniff out vegetables and fruits that are entering into the country, perhaps illegally, and of course detect any pests that might be traveling along through unwary travelers suitcases. So, these are all very good things. But what we have found is that the Beagle Brigade is actually funded by user fees, and we know that those fees can go up and down. So, I do have a bill that would provide appropriated dollars from Congress to the Beagle Brigade to make sure that we keep their funding steady, and that those detector dogs are on the job consistently.”
Senator Warnock is co-sponsoring the bill because the national training facility is in Newnan, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta.
Ernst talks about the efforts it takes to train these dogs for their job. It isn’t like just hiring somebody off the street.
“There is extensive training that goes into this. Anytime you have a service animal or law enforcement canine, you have to have a lot of training. And that's what these detector dogs go through is extensive training to be able to find and literally root out those types of pests or diseases.”
When you think about these animals being a line of defense at our borders, you may wonder why the federal government hasn’t been sponsoring this program all along. Senator Ernst says it is just one of those unfortunate programs that falls in the gaps of being federally regulated but not federally funded and that is why this bipartisan effort is important to the Senators.
“Well, this is one of those gaps in existing programs. We have the program but what we want to ensure is that there is consistent funding, especially as we see African Swine Fever approaching our shores as we see these cases of HPAI. So, it's just a very smart move for us to make sure that we are providing the appropriate level of funding to protect our agricultural resources.”
With the return of HPAI in the U.S., and most recently into Iowa, Senator Ernst says this is a good reminder of the need for these inspection dogs. Senator Ernst reflects on the fallout after the last surge of HPAI in Iowa.
“Yes, and that was my first year in the United States Senate and we had HPAI sweeping through Iowa, Minnesota, many other states. It impacted our growers and our farmers significantly. It was just a disastrous time. We had great help through, of course, IDALS in the state of Iowa, our Ag and Land Services. We had great help through APHIS at USDA, but we have to take those lessons learned and like I said, shore up some of the gaps that exist in current programs.”