(Eau Claire, WI) -- An event in 2021 in Wisconsin will highlight the future of farming. Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, planned for July 20-22, 2021, in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin, is billed as the largest agricultural show in the state showcasing the latest improvements in production agriculture.
Mike Gitner, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days chair, says the event was originally planned for 2020.
“Unfortunately, COVID put a stop to that. And all the volunteers on all the committees, they all stepped up and said, yep, we’ll push it on to next year and the commitment’s been there. We already have a very good plate of things for people to see and I think we are going to be able to improve on that and have an even better show and everyone is pretty excited. We’ve got a lot of interest throughout Iowa, Minnesota, including Wisconsin. We already have 295 exhibitors committed for this show for 21.”
Gitner says the extra year of planning for the show provides opportunity and challenges.
“The extra year has given us the opportunity to take what we had, what we thought was a good show, and make it even better. But it also gives us some challenges too because there’s a lot of uncertainty out there about what the future holds. But I think this show will be able to happen. Everyone is excited, the community is excited for it.”
Details about the show are available online at WIfarmtechdays.org.