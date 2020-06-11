(Council Bluffs) — A local ethanol plant has expanded its habitat project designed to create more space for monarch butterflies.
Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, located south of Council Bluffs, has recently completed an expansion of its Monarch Fueling Station to 20 acres. Originally started in 2018, the habitat at SIRE provides a variety of plants for the monarch butterfly, including milkweed. SIRE CEO Mike Jerke says the company was excited to get on board with the project when they were approached by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.
"They hit on what I think is a great opportunity for the ethanol industry to utilize the ground that we have that is not serving a purpose, it's just part of the overall footprint of the plant," said Jerke. "We can turn that into something that is supportive, specifically for monarch habitat, and lifting the need for that habitat to be established."
Monarch Fueling Stations are present at a number of ethanol and biodiesel plants around Iowa through a partnership between the IRFA and Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium. IRFA Communications Director Cassidy Walter says the project aims to protect the monarch.
"We really don't want to see the monarch butterfly become an endangered species," said Walter. "It would be really bad for farmers with what comes along with that. It would impact their practices. We saw a great opportunity to partner with our members and turn space that maybe wouldn't have a purpose into a purposeful space."
Walter says partnering with biofuels producers makes sense for environmental projects.
"It's just really one additional way that biofuel producers and allied industry companies can continue to benefit Iowa's environment," said Walter. "They're already producing this green fuel and this is just one new way that they can contribute to helping protect our environment."
Jerke says the habitat at SIRE sits just south of the production facility inside the company’s loop railroad track in an area that would otherwise be grass.
"That loop track sits on over 100 acres of ground," said Jerke. "We've found -- initially a smaller amount and now recently we've expanded it to 20 acres -- that really fits this program. We've got a nice sign that sits out front there and calls attention to the fact that we have a Monarch habitat project going on there."
Walter says most of the growth will not be seen for a few years.
"These projects take a few years to really become established," said Walter. "In your first year after you plant, you're going to see a little bit of growth. It takes two or three years to really look the way you expect it to look. We really only have a couple of projects that maybe this year is going to be the first year we're hoping to get some really cool pictures and see what we think a Monarch habitat would look like. it really does take a little bit of time, because those plants are developing that root system underground."
The monarch butterfly continues to face pressure in nature. Females will only lay eggs on milkweed plants, which have continued to decline. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will decide by December if the monarch should be listed under the Endangered Species Act.