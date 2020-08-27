(KMAland) -- Growth Energy has several biofuels-related issues it will be focusing on the rest of this year.
Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says the center of attention will be the different ways to help stabilize the industry.
“We have to make sure the administration follows through on commitments that it has made,” Skor said. “Last October, the administration made a series of commitments in terms of evaluating things like E15 labeling. An additional hurdle for us to have unfettered market access for higher blends is making sure the president has EPA follow through on its commitment to uphold a strong Renewable Fuel Standard.”
Skor says the exciting conversation revolves around the road to recovery.
“We want to be building stronger global markets with free trade,” Skor said. “We want expansion of E15. As drivers are hitting the road again as we are recovering from Covid, there’s more opportunity to get higher blends like E15. We, ultimately, want to focus on that road to recovery conversation because that’s what our future is going to be all about.”
Skor also mentioned the derecho storm event that swept through Iowa and other Midwest states causing significant farm and crop damage. She says ethanol and biofuels is currently in a wait and see approach as to whether the industry will feel any effects from the storm’s aftermath.
“At this point, I think we may be okay,” Skor said. “I think it will have different impacts in different areas regionally, and then certainly in the value chain. We’re going to have to just wait and see. It’s very disheartening to know what everybody has gone through.”
To stay up to date on the latest work from Growth Energy, visit growthenergy.org.