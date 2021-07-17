The president and CEO of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions says county fairs have more than just an economic impact for rural communities. Marla Calico says they provide other benefits as well. Their absence was felt last year with the pandemic.
“We look at it is economic for certain, but it’s also social and cultural. When we look at the economic impact, like for example I know they had an Outlaw race here. That brings money into the community, any time the facilities are being used. And if the fair gets money off that, they turnaround and invest that back into the community, into these facilities, into these scholarships. But I like to also talk about the cultural and social impact."
"As a youngster getting to participate in this fair, it’s not just about the show ring. County fairs, state fairs, they change lives. I know for myself I’m still friends with people I used to show cattle against. We give children that leadership opportunity, which is beyond anything else in our society."
"I look at a fair like this, I look at the recognition of the 4-H seniors, the wonderful job recognizing those talented individuals. Those are the future leaders, not only of this county, this state, but our United States and the world," Calico said.
The association represents more than 1,100 fairs throughout the world.