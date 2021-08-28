(KMAland) -- Certain parts of farm country received a little rain in the last several days, but that doesn’t mean the drought is over. Dennis Todey is a meteorologist and Director of the Midwest Climate Hub in Iowa. He says farm country still has some significant drought issues in parts of the Upper Midwest.
“The severity, and locations have shifted a little bit over time, but generally, the situation is still the same. If you look from southern Iowa, Missouri, and to the east, conditions are still pretty good, though we have seen some drying in Indiana and parts of Ohio more recently. It's late enough that it's not too bad of a problem, though I did hear a report on second-crop beans starting to show some problems in Ohio. Our worst area is Northern Iowa up into Minnesota, the Dakotas, parts of Nebraska, and Montana, which have been the hardest-hit for the longest period of time.”
Looking ahead to the next couple of weeks, he says some of the driest areas might continue to get sporadic rainfall.
“If you look at both NOAA's Climate Prediction Center and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s six-to-10 day and eight-to-14-day outlooks, both of them are showing slightly increased chances for precipitation as we get into the first part of September. So, that is some good news. We will get a little bit of late-season help for some beans in that area, maybe a little bit of help on the quality side for corn, but really, it's getting pretty late to do too much different for this growing season.”
He says the prospect of any rainfall is a good thing for the soil.
“The positive for this is we're going to start getting some moisture back in the soil, which we desperately need to have happen. These rains are unlikely to solve the problem or fix the problem because the amounts of rainfall we're going to need to relieve the drought conditions are going to be pretty significant, and one event or two events will not fix it. We're going to need several events over the Fall to really make things better, but at least it is a positive from a crop standpoint.”
The current fall forecast says farmers should be able to progress through harvest at a steady pace.
“One would think, right now, even if we do get some rainfall in the areas, soils generally are dry enough. The only place that we might run into a little bit of slowdown could be parts of the eastern part of the Corn Belt. There still are some wetter areas, and they climatologically tend to be wetter, but nothing serious at this point that we can see. And then, as you get further to the central and northern Corn Belt, everything is dry enough that even if we did get some rainfall, it shouldn't do much more than slow things down.”
The longer-term fall forecast is still trending toward drier weather.
“The longer-range outlooks for the fall, right now, all say a chunk of the Corn Belt, especially the western part of the Corn Belt and Plains, leans slightly towards the drier side still in the fall. It doesn't mean that we're going to get drier conditions continuously, but it leans that way. So, the problem right there is we may not get as much soil moisture recovery as we hope we can, but I would expect that harvest should dry down pretty quickly. In fact, in several places, we're seeing things maturing too quickly because they're simply running out of water.”
Again, that’s meteorologist Dennis Todey.