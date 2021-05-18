(KMAland) -- Dry weather continues in Brazil, while the harvest pace is picking up in Argentina.
In this week’s South American weather and crop update on the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network, Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride says small pockets of rain were showing up in the forecast for northern Brazil, but the central and southern parts of the country remain dry.
“There are some areas of southern Brazil that could start seeing rain,” said McBride. “That could help a little bit with some of that stressed out safrinha crop corn, but it actually needs to show up. They’ve missed a lot of these rains.”
McBride provides on an update on harvest progress in Argentina.
“Looking at soybeans, they are behind last year by about 16%,” said McBride. “But they have finally caught up to the five-year average. They are now sitting at about 67% harvested for soybeans. The corn is still behind the five-year average and still behind last year. It’s sitting at 34% done.”
McBride adds the U.S. markets keep paying attention to the dryness issues in Brazil. He advises Iowa producers to keep monitoring local weather forecasts.
“This could be an issue where the next rebound we see in prices maybe the last opportunity we get to make some sales or get some hedges on before we go into that crucial timeframe of July for pollination.”
