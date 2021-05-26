(KMAland) -- Some relief rains are in Brazil’s weather forecast in the short term.
In this week’s South American weather and crop update on the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network, Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride says parts of Brazil’s major Ag areas remain dry, but some relief rains would help stabilize their second corn crop.
“It is still fairly dry down there,” said McBride. “There is rain in those southern portions of Brazil in the 1-to-5 day and 6-to-10-day forecast, so that looks good. However, all it is at this point is just stabilizing some of that crop. They do need to see some of that rain move a little bit further north to really feel good about that safrinha crop getting substantial rains to progress in its production.”
McBride provides a harvest progress update for South America.
“When it comes to Brazil’s crop, they are done harvesting their soybean crop,” said McBride. “Their first crop corn is essentially done, sitting at about 97%. In Argentina, they are trying to wrap up their crop right now. Their soybean crop is still about 10% behind where they were last year. On the corn side of things, Argentina is still well behind last year at about 40%.”
South America continues to see shipping progress short term, McBride added. The team at Allendale can be reached by calling 800-262-7538, or you can visit allendale-inc.com.